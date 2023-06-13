Garden Adventures launches for 9th year in Leeds, Grenville

An exciting new season for residents and visitors alike with the launch of the 9th Annual 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Garden Adventures.

Part of Canada's Garden Route, the 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Garden Adventures collection features 13 remarkable locations throughout Leeds Grenville, this year including three new sites. The famous garden tour first gained national notoriety in 2017 as the only trail given the 'Canada 150 Garden Experience Designation.'

"We have so many gems in the townships, villages and communities that make up Leeds Grenville," said Warden Nancy Peckford. "We are excited to feature these wonderful and unique tourism experiences and local products."

Garden Co-Chair David Cybulski welcomed everyone to the launch on Monday, June 12th, at the riverside Van Berlo Gardens. He noted eligible gardens can take various forms, including trails, and be located at homes, businesses, non-profit organizations and in public settings.

"Today’s event is special as we now build on our success and broaden this tourism experience into Garden Adventures," Mr. Cybulski said. "It has been documented more than ever over the past few years, the importance of being outside and how nature helps with relaxation, reducing stress, muscle tension and heart rates," he said.

These large and diverse gardens showcase horticulture in the region. Many gardens have added special experiences, including a Monarch butterfly Way Station, native butterflies, honeybees and birds, fountains, and ponds, as well as contemporary art exhibits, statuary and a teepee.

Greetings at the launch came from the Hon. Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, and Augusta Township Mayor Jeff Shaver, where two of the gardens are located.

"Garden Adventures is a self-drive tour that will have visitors saying their experience was amazing in these beautiful and unique settings, leaving them wanting more," said Garden Adventures Co-chair Ann Weir, Manager of the Leeds Grenville Economic Development Department. "I encourage locals and guests to the region to enjoy this sensational display of nature."

Garden tips were provided at the launch by Joan MacKinnon, representing the Gardens of Gananoque, and Mary Ann Van Berlo, owner of Van Berlo Gardens.

There is no admission fee to visit the gardens, though some owners welcome donations for their favourite charity. Both guided and self-guided tours are available throughout the season. Hours and contacts vary, so please visit each garden's page for full details as some are by appointment only.

Open Gardens Day is Saturday, June 17th and will feature all gardens being open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. without needing an appointment to visit.

To learn more about the gardens, join the trail or view a map, please visit the Garden Adventures webpage at: gardentrail.1000islandsandrideaucanal.com

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray