Garrison Petawawa hosting first annual Pride March and Block Party
Members of the public and the families of Military personnel are invited to attend the 1st Annual Garrison Petawawa Pride March and Block Party to be held on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at 4th Canadian Support Base (Garrison) Petawawa.
Pride Month 2023 will be kicked off with a ceremony which will include the raising of the Progress Flag at the Garrison Petawawa Headquarters followed by a march to the Garrison Petawawa Museums, where the festivities will continue, including music, food and an array of activities.
In a release by National Defence in Petawawa, they say diversity and inclusion are essential to the military's operational success and in creating environments of trust and team cohesion. Garrison Petawawa Defence Team members are being invited to stand together with their 2SLGBTQI+ members, to ensure that everyone feels welcome and respected.
The celebration will be at Building S-111 at the 4th Canadian Division Support Group Headquarters entrance, 101 Menin Road, Garrison Petawawa and run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on June 2nd, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
