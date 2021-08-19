Gary Oosterhof named Conservative candidate for Kingston and the Islands

Gary Oosterhof as been named a candidate for the federal conservatives in the Kingston and the Islands riding.

Oosterhof is currently a city councillor for the Countryside district in the City of Kingston.

Before becoming a city councillor, Oosterhof ran the Electrical Services Ltd. company in the greater Kingston are for more than 25 years.

Oosterhof also serves on the Ontario Board of Directors of the Electrical Safety Authority of Ontario.

He runs against Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen, the NDP's Vic Sahai, and the Green Party's Dr. Waji Khan.

