Get Ready for the Kingston Frontenac's home opener party!

The Kingston Frontenacs will be hosting a 2022-23 Home Opener Tailgate Party on Friday, September 30th from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm. The event will take place in front of the Leon's Centre on The Tragically Hip Way before the team squares off against the Erie Otters.

The Home Opener Tailgate Party is free to the general public, tickets will be required to attend the game.

The Party is a kick-off to a year-long celebration, commemorating the Frontenac's 50th anniversary.

The event will feature live music (The Reds), food and beverage, family fun activities and games, inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist, and more!

There will be a beer garden at the event presented by the Leon's Centre. The Team will be introducing their brand-new Riverhead Brewing Co. 50th Anniversary Brew.

As a special anniversary offer, the new Riverhead Brewing Co. beer will be available for 50% off during the Party.

Fans can also fest on $3.00 hotdogs while enjoying the entertainment. Anyone attending the tailgate party will have an opportunity to win amazing prizes and tickets to upcoming Kingston Frontenacs events.

