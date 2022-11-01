Girls Inc. receives $99,000 grant from Ontario Trillium Foundation

On October 11th, 2022, Girls Inc. Of Upper Canada recognized the $99,000 Resilient Communities Fund they received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) for Girls Inc.'s annual Champions for Girls Breakfast, which is held on International Day of the Girl. This grant has allowed Girls Inc. of Upper Canada to help local girls and their families rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 by strengthening their programming and impact as well as amplifying the voices and needs of girls as they make an investment in a different future for girls, their families, and their communities.

"Girls Inc. has done incredible work in our community, from advocating for the mental and physical health of girls to helping them realize their potential when it comes to education and future careers," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "I have always been proud to work alongside Girls Inc., including through annual Girls' Government visits to the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park. I am pleased to see our government recognizing their continued work through this well-deserved Ontario Trillium Foundation grant."

They say the funding from the grant has supported the return of their programming and the rehiring of staff. Additionally, they have equipped their board members and employees with the support that were needed to implement new approaches and training, including organizational training and coaching, strategic planning and implementation, research and development, as well as mental and physical health.

"This grant is an investment in the future of Leeds & Grenville," said Lesley Hubbard, Executive Director of Girls Inc. Of Upper Canada. "We are privileged to be helping to pave the way for more equitable futures for girls and young women in our communities by amplifying their voices, needs, and contributions."

Added Jackie Schoemaker Holmes, Project Coordinator at Girls Inc. of Upper Canada, "We're thrilled that the Ontario Trillium Foundation is funding our work - work that is essential to ensuring that girls and young women have every opportunity to experience and achieve in ways that are not always available to them in traditional schooling and/or programming. Our innovative approach to pro-girl environments and evidence-based, field-tested programming has the ability to change outcomes not just for girls but for whole communities."

Girls Incorporated of Upper Canada (Girls Inc.) is a community youth development charity that is committed to inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Through research-based programming, girls aged 6-18 gain the skills, knowledge, and self-esteem to help them reach their full potential. Girls Inc. is committed to inclusive, non-stigmatizing program delivery provided through collaborative in-school and after school formats.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray