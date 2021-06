One's trash is another's treasure.

The City of Kingston has announced it's "Giveaway Day" is taking place on Saturday.

Residents will be able put out reusable items they no longer need but could be used for others.

Items should be placed at the curb at the front of your house with a sticker or sign that says "free".

Appropriate items include books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, appliances, and electronics, among others.