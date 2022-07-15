Glengarry Memorial Hospital to close ER for two and a half weeks

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital will be experiencing a temporary shut down of the emergency room due to a sustained, system-wide staff shortage.

Staffing levels are being affected by COVID-related absences, vacations, staff fatigue, and burnout.

Emergency Department staffing pressures are not only being felt by hospitals across the country but they were strongly felt over the course of the past few weeks and due to unprecedented shortage of nurses at HGMH currently, they have made the difficult decision to temporarily partially close the ER.

In order to ensure HGMH has the staff to care for patients, the ER will be closed begging July 15th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

This means the hours of operation for the ER are as follows

8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. OPEN

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. CLOSED

This plan will be in place until at least August 3rd, 2022 unless staffing resources change to the extent that they can resume full-time operations.

Regional partners, partner hospitals, and public health have been informed. Anyone requiring immediate medical help should call 911 or Health Connect Ontario (811) should medical advice be needed. Ambulances will be redirected to the Cornwall Community Hospital or the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

The hospital is actively working to recruit staff to reduce any temporary closures going forward and resume services to the community served. HGMH remains committed to providing safe and quality care to patients.

For more information contact: Robert Alldred-Hughes, President and CEO at 613-525-2222 ext. 4104.