Global Learning Centre opens at St. Lawrence College campus in Kingston, Ont.

St. Lawrence College says they are pleased to announce the grand opening of the new guard.me Global Learning Centre on its Kingston campus. An opening event is being held on Thursday, May 25th for everyone to come and explore the new space and discover the services offered to students.

The centre is a resource hub for global partnerships where students can explore study and work abroad opportunities, and faculty can learn how they can teach and research overseas as well, according to Ining Chao, Associate Dean, of Global Partnerships and Learning Services

"The guard.me Global Learning Centre offers transformative learning experiences where students and faculty come together for dialogue, travel overseas to gain global perspectives, and create meaningful connections within our campus communities to thrive in our interconnected world," Ining said.

The space is inclusive and showcases and engages with the many rich cultures at SLC by hosting intercultural programming such as the Global Conversation Club, Tastes of Culture events, Global Learning Opportunities Week (GLOW), and more.

"Guard.me has been a proud partner of SLC since 2016 and is committed to providing critical health care insurance and resources to international students who choose to study in Canada," said Clark Hortsing, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. "We are also proud to financially support SLC in its globalization aspirations, including the creation of the Global Learning Centre which will both welcome international students to SLC and serve as a hub for global exchange and learning activities for domestic and international students."

"We're grateful to guard.me for their support in creating this incredible new space," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "By having a welcoming, central hub in a prominent place on the Kingston campus, we are affirming our commitment to offering a wide range of global opportunities for all our students and faculty, which is increasingly vital in our interconnected world"

The grand opening is taking place Thursday, May 25th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All are welcome.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray