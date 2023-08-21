Golf tournament in SNC supports forest conservation initiatives

Nearly 80 golfers and local sponsors helped South Nation Conservation (SNC) raise over $4,000 at its annual Friends of SNC Golf Tournament on August 11th at the Casselview Golf and Country Club in Casselman.

Organizers say proceeds raised will support the Authority’s popular Free Tree Pick Up program next spring which helps hand out 10,000 free trees to residents in SNC’s 16 member municipalities.

"Fundraising efforts help support community programs that benefit and enrich our local environment," explained Pierre Leroux, Chair of SNC’s Board of Directors and Mayor of Russell Township who officially welcomed participants to the tournament. "We’re grateful of the support from our municipal partners, businesses, industry, and donors."

"With Mother Nature offering a day of sun, everyone was able to enjoy a great day of networking with opportunities to learn more about SNC’s 75-year history of managing, conserving and restoring the local environment," said Erin Thorne, SNC’s Communications Specialist.

Organizers explain that players were treated to a variety of on-hole games, and many walked away with door prizes courtesy of local businesses including Crysler Home Hardware, St-Albert Cheese Factory, Dairy Queen Cornwall, Humble Beginnings Brewery, Sand Road Maple Farm, Harbers Greenhouse, Beau’s Brewery, Sweet Clover Flowers & Gifts and Finch Feed & Seed.

"It’s great to see so many people coming together for our annual networking event and to support SNC’s Forest Conservation Initiative," adds Thorne.

Since 1990, SNC has planted more than 4 million trees across its watershed to enhance forest cover thanks to community and municipal partnerships and annual fundraising.

Donations to SNC can be made online at www.nation.on.ca/donate or by contacting the Conservation Authority’s office in Finch at 1-877-984-2948 or info@nation.on.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray