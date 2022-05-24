Good Samaritan stops theft on Brock Street

Neighbours in the area of Brock Street phoned Brockville Police Service after seeing a man walk onto the property and take something from the front yard.

On May 20, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. Brockville Police Service recieved a call regarding an ongoing theft from a residence on Brock Street. Neighbours in the area had seen a 35-year-old male walk onto the property and take something from the front yard.

Neighbours also noticed the residences garage door was open, and they were unsure if the man had entered the house.

Officers responded to the call and eventually were able to locate the man. He was holding items that were taken from a children's play table in the front yard of the residence.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.00 and released with a court date.