Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament raises over $182K

Organizers from this year's Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament in support of the United Way Leeds & Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario say the event was a great success thanks to the generosity of people in the region.

The final total raised will be more than $182,000 to support many of the most vulnerable people in the local communities.

"Our late MP Gord Brown really set a standard of caring for our community and we are so pleased to be able to continue this great work with the support of his family," said Jane Hess, Interim Executive Director of United Way Leeds & Grenville. "We are thankful for the Brown family's trust in us to utilize these funds to support health equity in our community through important local programs and services. Working with the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, on the event, we welcomed back so many volunteers, sponsors and golfers who truly care about our communities."

Larry Robinson, Al Iafrate and Todd Gill kicked off the day with a media event and spent time with fans, signing memorabilia and being available for lots of selfies. The three former NHLers have an affinity for the region. Robinson played for the Brockville Braves and has family in the area. Iafrate began his hockey career in Belleville and loves using hockey as a way to give back to the community. Gill grew up in the area and also played for the Brockville Braves. He said: "I grew up in a small town in Ontario and to do these things is an honour and something I enjoy doing. I get to see a lot of familiar faces, and I have a lot of fun."

Robinson loves playing the course at Smuggler's Glen. "My brother and I like to play at least once or twice a year because it's such a spectacular view." He added, "Gord did a lot for charity, so it's great to come back and help the cause."

"It's the kind of event where everyone has a good time made even better by the knowledge that by sponsoring, participating or volunteering, they are helping people," said Rob Adams, CEO of YMCA of Eastern Ontario. "Larry, Al and Todd give their time because they know just how important it is for people to have access to the support they need. Everyone who helps has shown a lot of heart and we are very grateful to them. We are particularly indebted to the Brown family and their continued support of our communities."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray