Graduation plans outlined by UCDSB

ucdsb

The Upper Canada District School Board has outlined it's plans for graduation ceremonies. 

UCDSB says all secondary schools will be holding a virtual ceremony for graduating students. 

Schools will also hold either a drive-thru or home delivery event in which graduates will receive their diploma, awards, and a graduation gift. 

The school board says if students return to in-person learning before the end of the school year, schools will have the option to allow 2021 graduates to walk across the stage and have a picture taken and incorporate it into their virtual ceremony. 

