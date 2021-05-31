Graduation plans outlined by UCDSB

The Upper Canada District School Board has outlined it's plans for graduation ceremonies.

UCDSB says all secondary schools will be holding a virtual ceremony for graduating students.

Schools will also hold either a drive-thru or home delivery event in which graduates will receive their diploma, awards, and a graduation gift.

The school board says if students return to in-person learning before the end of the school year, schools will have the option to allow 2021 graduates to walk across the stage and have a picture taken and incorporate it into their virtual ceremony.