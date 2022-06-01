'Grandparent scams' on the rise in Kingston

Kingston Police are warning residents in the area that they have seen a rise in "grandparent scams"

This is when a scammer pretends to be the victim's grandchild saying they need money to be released on bail.

The caller claims that they have a cold or COVID-19 to explain the change the voice.

The "grandchild" then passes the phone over to their "lawyer" claiming that an exorbitant sum of cash is required for bail, such as $8,000 to $9,000.

That is far more than what a surety is normally held liable for by the courts, with the range usually between $500 to $1,000.

Police say recently, the "lawyer" will claim they are sending a bailiff to pick up the money once the target has withdrawn the cash from the bank.

A legitimate courier company will then puck up the money, that is placed in a shoe box, with the courier unknowingly facilitating the scam by sending the cash to the different location.

Police are providing the following tips:

Verify the caller's identity by asking questions that someone else is unlikely to be able to answer, for example the name of the family's first pet.

Tell the caller you will call them right back, then call your grandchild's usual phone number to verify the story.

If your grandchild can't be reached, contact a family member or friend to check out the story. Remember, scammers will plead with you to keep the emergency a secret so you won't confirm the story.

If you speak to someone who claims to be a police officer, call the relevant law enforcement agency to verify the person's identity and any information they've given you.

Don't trust caller ID or answer calls from unknown numbers. If you recognize the caller ID but the call seems suspicious, hang up the phone.

Don't give out your personal information unless you are certain the person and reason is legitimate.

Don't send cash, wire money, or provide numbers from gift cards. Scammers might pressure you to use those methods since they are difficult to trace.

Be cautious about what you are sharing on social media. Consider only connecting with people you know and check your privacy settings for all your social media and online accounts.

Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails. Be cautious even with an email that looks familiar; it could be fake. Instead, delete the email if it looks unfamiliar and block the sender.

Kingston Police are reminding the public that cash is never requested for bail, never send money by courier, and to never send money to someone you do not know or trust.