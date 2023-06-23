Grant funds celebrated at Loaves and Fishes in Brockville, Ont

On Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, local MPP Steve Clark met with the team at Loaves & Fishes Brockville to celebrate a $31,000 Capital grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant funded the organization's impactful programs and services made possible through the generous support of OTF, the New Horizons for Seniors Program, Remax Hometown Realty along with other generous community supporters.

"Loaves & Fishes plays a vital role in supporting Brockville residents in need," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "I'm so pleased that our government's support in the form of this $31,000 Ontario Trillium Grant will allow Loaves & Fishes to provide even more support across our community."

The $31,000 Capital grant, first awarded in November 2022, allowed Loaves & Fishes Brockville to address a crucial community need by funding the purchase and installation of a walk-in fridge. Loaves & Fishes say the fridge will allow a much-needed and substantial increase in the life and usage of produce food donations that the organization receives. This will aim to allow the group to better serve their community and better fulfill their core mission.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated," said Laurie Prichard, Operations Manager. "This grant has allowed the needed purchase of a new fridge to be made. We can substantially increase the life and usage of produce donations and serve our community better. We also want to congratulate the Ontario Trillium Foundation on 40 years of granting and building healthy and vibrant communities across the province."

Loaves and Fishes Brockville focuses on a variety of key initiatives, including the Community ENGAGement program funded in part by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program, as well as the impactful Mona's Meals program.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray