"Great success" from OPP school supply drive in Pembroke, Ont.

Students will be heading back to the classroom in only a few days. In support of the youth in the local community, on August 20th, 2023, the Diversity and Inclusion (DI) Committee of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held their first back to school supply drive. The UOV OPP Auxiliary Unit also assisted with the event, which was held in conjunction with Victim Services of Renfrew County.

The school supply drive collected items that will help ensure kids are prepared for class as they return to school this fall. UOV OPP cruisers were literally stuffed with school supplies which were turned over to Victim Services of Renfrew County for distribution within our community. School supplies were also accepted through the summer at both the Pembroke and Petawawa UOV OPP Detachments.

UOV OPP Detachment Commander Acting Inspector MaryAnn MacNeil stated, "The generosity shown by our community to help prepare kids for their return to school was truly amazing. I would also like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our UOV OPP members who were instrumental in making this community initiative a great success."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray