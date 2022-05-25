Greater Madawaska declares state of emergency

The Township of Greater Madawaska declared a state of emergency on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., in response to a severe thunderstorm the day before. The township continues to work and remove debris from roads and asks residents to remain viligant and safe during the cleanup.

In addition, townships are also providing respite centres for those still without power.

Denbigh/Griffith Lions Hall Will be open to the public for charging devices, water (not for consumption), drinking water, coffee and information. The hall will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hall is located at 25991B Highway 41, Griffith Ont., K0J 2R0

Calabogie Lions Hall Will be open to the public for charging devices, showers, coffee, internet, water, and information. The hall will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hall is located at 574 Mill St. Calabogie, Ont., K0J 1H0

Me-te-way Activity Centre Renfrew Ma-te-way Activity Centre will be open to the public for showers. The operating hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 28 from from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The Township is also providing information about where to bring brush and tree debris.

It is preferred residents bring all brush to Reiche Gravel pit located at 5991 Matawatchan Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This site will be open daily until further notice. All fees for brush have been waived until further notice.

The Griffith Transfer Station will not be accepting brush and tree debris until further notice and must be taken to Reiche Gravel Pit.

Norway Lake Transfer station - in addition to the regular operating hours, the Norway Lake Transfer Station will be open Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Township remains in a LEVEL 1 FIRE BAN – no burning of brush

Food Banks

Those who require access to the food bank are please contact the food banks below to set up an appointment:

Denbigh Food Bank – Gail Fritsch 613-333-2224

Calabogie Food Bank – Bev Moran 613-752-1257

Volunteers

Anyone available to volunteer to assist with opening of the Reception Centre in Griffith is asked to contact Steve Green at 647-454-8589.

Reminders during clean-up and prolonged power outage:

Ensure generators are away from the house as the exhaust generates CO

Do not use outside gas appliances inside the home as they will generate CO

When operating chainsaws and other tools for cleanup ensure all proper personal protective equipment is being used

Use extreme caution as there is significant damage in areas to hydro lines

For Updates

Township Website: https://www.greatermadawaska.com/en/index.aspx

Township Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TownshipofGreaterMadawaska/

Municipal 511 – Road Closure Information: https://www.municipal511.ca/

Hydro One: https://www.hydroone.com/power-outages-and-safety/stormcentre-outage-map?bodyOnly=true/

For further information please contact: In event of an emergency please contact: