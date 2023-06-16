Greek Ambassador visiting Leeds and Grenville with full literary

Her Excellency Konstantina Athanassiadou, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of Greece to Canada will be making an Official Visit to the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville on the afternoon of Friday, June 16th, 2023.

She will be welcomed by Her Worship Mayor Nancy Peckford and Council in North Grenville and visit local businesses owned and operated by Greek families. Then in Brockville, Her Excellency will be welcomed by His Worship Mayor Matthew Wren and Councillor Kalivas at City Hall, and Father Eudokimos Mathioudakis at the Hellenic Orthodox Community Church. Finally, Her Worship Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke will host the Ambassador for a private dinner in Leeds and the Thousand Islands.

The Greek National flag will be flown in Kemptville and Brockville to mark her official visit.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray