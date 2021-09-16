Green's Dr. Waji Khan backs off endorsement of NDP's Vic Sahai

The Green Party candidate for Kingston and the Islands, Dr. Waji Khan, has seemingly rescinded his endorsement of the NDP candidate, Vic Sahai.

In a series of now-deleted tweets Thursday morning, Dr. Khan said he was endorsing Sahai due to the Green's "very low levels of national support and very little time to brand a campaign."

In a statement, Sahai said he welcomes and thanks Dr. Khan's endorsement.

"I admire and respect Dr. Khan as a fellow candidate and agree that progressive voters in Kingston need to work together to oust the Liberals here." Sahai said in a statement.

The Trudeau government has lost its moral authority to govern in this country and the Green Party has a real plan for prosperity. However with very low levels of national support and very little time to Brand a campaign, we aren’t likely to win 1/2. — Waji Khan (@drkhandental) September 16, 2021

It is perhaps better for our country to support other parties and candidates in order to ensure that we make some progress in our platform and also get rid of the Tyranny of Trudeau. In my riding I’m supporting Vic Sahai of the NDP. 2/2 — Waji Khan (@drkhandental) September 16, 2021

A few hours later, Dr. Khan seemingly tweeted he was backing down from the endorsement, saying "strategic voting is not the solution", and urging residents to vote for the Greens.

I posted a tweet this morning that supported the NDP candidate in Kingston. Like many struggling to make their voices heard in our broken FPTP system, I did so out of frustration & fear that the serious issues affecting my community are not being addressed. — Dr. Waji Khan (@WajiKhanYGK) September 16, 2021

But strategic voting is not the solution.



Jagmeet Singh’s refusal to commit to cancel the TMX pipeline has made it clearer than ever that @CanadianGreens are the only party that will deliver on climate, GLI, & affordable housing. I urge Kingstonians to vote Green on Sept. 20th — Dr. Waji Khan (@WajiKhanYGK) September 16, 2021

Also running in the Kingston and the Islands riding is Shelley Sayle-Udall of the People's Party of Canada, Mark Gerretsen of the Liberal Party, and Gary Oosterhoff of the Conservatives.