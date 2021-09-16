iHeartRadio
Green's Dr. Waji Khan backs off endorsement of NDP's Vic Sahai

The Green Party candidate for Kingston and the Islands, Dr. Waji Khan, has seemingly rescinded his endorsement of the NDP candidate, Vic Sahai. 

In a series of now-deleted tweets Thursday morning, Dr. Khan said he was endorsing Sahai due to the Green's "very low levels of national support and very little time to brand a campaign." 

In a statement, Sahai said he welcomes and thanks Dr. Khan's endorsement. 

"I admire and respect Dr. Khan as a fellow candidate and agree that progressive voters in Kingston need to work together to oust the Liberals here." Sahai said in a statement. 

A few hours later, Dr. Khan seemingly tweeted he was backing down from the endorsement, saying "strategic voting is not the solution", and urging residents to vote for the Greens. 

Also running in the Kingston and the Islands riding is Shelley Sayle-Udall of the People's Party of Canada, Mark Gerretsen of the Liberal Party, and Gary Oosterhoff of the Conservatives. 

 

 

