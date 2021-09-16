Green's Dr. Waji Khan endorses NDP's Vic Sahai ahead of election

Just days before the federal election, the Green Party candidate for Kingston and the Islands, Dr. Waji Khan, has announced he is endorsing the NDP candidate, Vic Sahai.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Khan says he is endorsing Sahai due to "very low levels of national support and very little time to brand a campaign."

In a statement, Sahai says he welcomes and thanks Dr. Khan's endorsement.

"I admire and respect Dr. Khan as a fellow candidate and agree that progressive voters in Kingston need to work together to oust the Liberals here." Sahai said in a statement.

Also running in the Kingston and the Islands riding is Mark Gerretsen of the Liberal Party, and Gary Oosterhoff of the Conservatives.

The Trudeau government has lost its moral authority to govern in this country and the Green Party has a real plan for prosperity. However with very low levels of national support and very little time to Brand a campaign, we aren’t likely to win 1/2. — Waji Khan (@drkhandental) September 16, 2021