Grenville CFDC boosts funding for Starter Company Plus graduates

Three Grenville County graduates of the Starter Company Plus program have received $1,000 each from Grenville CFDC to implement the business plans they developed throughout the program.

Starter Company Plus is a business support program offered by the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Small Business. Eligible applicants are business owners from Leeds and Grenville, working full-time on their businesses. Organizers explain that the program runs for 16 weeks and offers one-on-one guidance from Small Business staff, business planning and business foundations education, coaching and mentorship, and a grant of up to $5,000. The $1000 from Grenville CFDC is in addition to that grant.

Grenville CFDC is a federally funded not-for-profit corporation, providing small business loans, business advisory services and community economic development throughout Grenville County since 1990. Grenville CFDC operates with financial support from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

"We are so pleased to work with the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Small Business to support the graduates of Starter Company Plus," said Katie Nolan, Executive Director of Grenville CFDC. "Small businesses are essential to our community. These entrepreneurs have invested in themselves by participating in the program, and we want to help them reach their goals with this award."

Jeanette Johnston, Small Business Development Officer with the Counties, agrees. "We offer Starter Company Plus to set up our local entrepreneurs for success. They work hard and our results show that after completing the program, the vast majority of them remain in business and prosper."

The three award recipients this year are:

Sarah Bolton from North Grenville. She runs SJB Counselling, a psychotherapy service for nurses to support their recovery through collaboration, enhancing connections, uncovering meaning and providing encouragement. Both one-on-one and small group sessions are offered; as well as workshops.

Antonio Di Libero from Prescott. He is the owner of Vero Heritage Carpentry, using a traditional and modern method of carpentry, Antonio restores and installs doors, along with related architectural components in order to provide an aesthetically pleasing, unique, energy-efficient and sustainable product.

Scott Waldron from North Grenville. He owns and operates Gravitate Travel, a service provided by professional consultants that offers a different way for customers to book leisure and corporate travel that is unique from traditional agencies and booking agents.

"I would recommend to every business owner to work closely with both Grenville CFDC and Starter Company Plus, 100%. They walk you through things and take the time with you to help your business grow," said Waldron. "These organizations have helped set my business up for success in this community and for the future. The knowledge, expertise and dedication to making your business grow is what I will never forget."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray