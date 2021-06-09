Grenville County OPP investigating skid steer theft in Kemptville

Grenville County OPP are investigating a theft of a skid steer from a construction site in Kemptville.

OPP say they received a report on Tuesday of the theft at a construction site located on Somerville Rd. at County Road 43.

Police say the complainant reported parking the skid steer on the property at around 6 p.m. on June 6th. When the complainant returned on Tuesday at around 4:00 p.m., the skid steer was gone.

The skid steer is described as a track-driven orange and black Kubota SVL75. It has a broken right window.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Grenvilly County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.