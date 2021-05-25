Grenville County OPP lay 152 charges during Canada Road Safety Week

Grenville County OPP say they laid approximately 152 charges during Canada Road Safety Week.

OPP say the majority of charges were related to speeding. Police say seat belt, failing to yield, and careless driving charges were also during the campaign.

Among incidents, Grenville OPP responded to a report of a wrong-way tractor trailer on Highway 416 on Friday. Police say the driver was travelling southbound on the northbound lanes. Officers were able to locate the tractor trailer and a careless driving charge was issued.

On Saturday, in Merrickville-Wolford Township, police say a collision lead to the arrest and impaired driving charges of 23-year-old Dylan Cullen of Carleton Place, Ontario. Cullen was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 11th.