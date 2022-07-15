Grenville OPP and Brockville PS warn of fraudulent investment scams in the area

The Grenville OPP have charged a person in relation to an investment scam in the area.

In June of last year, a victim reported investing nearly $100,000 with a man who claimed to be a Financial Investor offering a variety of services under the business name Mulville and Company.

The man was operating within Grenville County, Leeds, Rideau Lakes Township, the City of Brockville, and the City of Kingston.

The OPP partnered with the Brockville Police Service to identify six additional victims, who reported having lost an estimated $800,000.

As a result, Raymond Mulville, 27 years old from Westport, has been charged with the following:

Fraud over $5,000 (x5)

Fraud under $5,000 (x1)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x6)

Identity fraud

Mulville was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on August 12, 2022.

If you have any information that may pertain to the investigation, please contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-TIPS(8477).

