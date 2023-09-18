Grenville OPP charged Ottawa man with possession of child pornography

An Ottawa resident has been charged following an extensive investigation by the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) into the possession of child pornography.

OPP explain that in late March 2023, Grenville County OPP Crime Unit entered into the investigation involving the possession of child pornography after a male entered into Canada from the United States. The OPP's investigation was assisted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The investigation resulted in an arrest that took place on September 14th, 2023, 76-year-old Ottawa resident, James MacDiarmid now facing one charge for possession of child pornography. The accused was later released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on October 17th, 2023.

OPP says the investigation is still ongoing and continues to be led by the Grenville County OPP Crime Unit. Anyone who has information about this investigation is being asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

Withe files by CFRA's Connor Ray