Grenville OPP enforcement during Canada Road Safety Week

Between May 17 and May 23, 2022 members from the Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 219 traffic related charges during enforcement for Canada Road Safety Week.

The majority of the charges were for speeding infractions, which continues to be one of the leading factors in fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads.

Driving without insurance, driving while under suspension, careless driving, using a hand-held device, and seat belt charges were also laid. One driver was charged with stunt driving. Officers also conducted multiple R.I.D.E. programs throughout Grenville County each day. A commercial motor vehicle enforcement initiative was also launched May 18, with assistance from an OPP East Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

On May 18, shortly after 8:30 p.m., a driver was stopped at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on County Road 21 in the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal. A 31-year-old driver was arrested and charged for operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

On May 20, around 6:30 p.m., officers were notified of several traffic complaints about a vehicle weaving in and out of its lane Eastbound on Highway 401, in Augusta Township. Police were then notified of a fail-to-remain collision at County Road 2 and Shanly Road, in the village of Cardinal, involving the same vehicle. Officers located the at-fault driver nearby after it collided with an object in the backyard of a residence. A 29-year-old driver was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, failure to stop after an accident, posession of a schedule I substance.

On May 22nd, at 8:00 p.m., officers were called to attend St. Lawrence Street, in the Township of Merrickville-Wolford, for a vehicle that hit a parked car. The 27-year-old driver remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and operation while prohibited.

Grenville County OPP values the public's contribution to road safety as well, and actively responds to complaints of suspected impaired driving. If you suspect an impaired driver, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If deemed to be an emergency, call 9-1-1. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.