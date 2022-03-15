iHeartRadio
Grenville OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team receives funding

MCRT 2022

The Ontario government has announced that the Grenville County OPP will be receiving roughly $148,000 in grant funding, to enhance their Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT).

The grant supports the ongoing need for mental health assistance on calls involving individuals or their families experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis.

The MCRT is currently comprised of a registered nurse, and an OPP officer. The team was created in February of 2021, and has responded to over 500 calls since launching. The team also conducts crisis intervention training courses, and advocates for more collaboration with local agencies to better support the community. 

"Mobile Crisis Response Teams are best positioned to respond to people experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis and to de-escalate situations that could pose a risk to public safety," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "At a time when police are increasingly confronted with the need to assist vulnerable people in acute crisis situations, this new grant program will expand their ability to deliver appropriate services and underlines our government's commitment to public safety."

The MCRTs Enhancement Grant is part of Ontario's Roadmap to Wellness to build Ontario's mental health and addictions system and complements the government's earlier commitments to protect people's health and enhance mobile crisis intervention teams across the province to help build a province where all people feel safe and protected.

"It is evident that mental health and crisis-related calls to police continue to be on the rise. The implementation of the Mobile Crisis Response Team has assisted the Grenville County OPP to build stronger relationships with community agencies and assist individuals in crisis and their families. The enhanced funding for the MCRT will help to better streamline access to mental health crisis services and provide a more cohesive response to better assess the immediate safety risks at the scene, and provide more follow-up contact with individuals and their families," said Inspector Josh Kingsley, Detachment Commander for Grenville County OPP.

The Grenville County OPP MCRT currently operates during the week, Monday-Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and serves all of the Grenville County OPP area. If you, a family member, or a friend are experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the 24-hour Brockville General Hospital Crisis Line at 613-345-4600 or 1-866-281-2911 for assistance.

