Grenville OPP officer lays assault charges following physical dispute

A Grenville County officer of the OPP has laid a charge after police were called to a dispute in the Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal. Police report that the incident took place on February 8th at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Officers attended the scene of a dispute at a residence on Riddell Road in the Township of Edwardsburg-Cardinal. Police report that one person at the residence was intoxicated upon their arrival. The intoxicated individual was arrested to prevent further breach of the peace.

However, officers at the scene say that during the arrest the person became combative with the officers. As a result, the man, 31-year-old Cameron Pelehos from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray