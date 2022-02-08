Ground breaking ceremony for Kingston West Catholic Elementary School set for spring

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has announced that the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School will break ground this spring.

ALCDSB received approval to award the tender back in December 2021.

According to a release, the school will be dual stream, offering English and French.

"We recognize that families are passionate about French Immersion education and this new build will alleviate population pressures at our other French Immersion sites, allowing us to offer the best in French Immersion programming to local families," said David DeSantis, Director of Education, in a press release. "Elevating our French Immersion programming is something that is of high importance in the Board's Multi-Year Strategic Plan."

It will have 481 elementary student spaces, 4 new child care rooms, providing 73 new licensed child care spaces and 3 new EarlyON Child and Family Centre.

The cost of the project is $20.9 million,

ALCDSB has a targeted completion date of September 2023.

A groundbreaking ceremony will occur on the site with a date to be announced.