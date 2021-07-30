Groundbreaking ceremony at Prescott arena site Friday
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena in Prescott is taking place today.
Shovels will go into the ground at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the corner of Churchill Rd. and Sophia St.
The Town of Prescott recently awarded a $17.3 million contract for the construction of the new Alaine Chartrand arena.
-
Criminal charges in laid October 2020 collisionFrontenac OPP have laid criminal charges in a collision that took place in October 2020.
-
More details on drive-on concert at Riverside Park next weekThe City of Pembroke has released more details on the drive-in concert being held at Riverside Park next week.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Jo-Anne Sytsma named 2021 Citizen of the YearThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced Jo-Anne Sytsma as the winner of the 2021 Citizen of the Year in it's 2021 Awards of Excellence.
-
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Richardson Stadium MondayIt will be your last chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic in Kingston.
-
KFL&A Public Health reporting zero new cases of COVID-19Zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
-
Brockville's McCabe falls just short of medaling in men's pair rowingBrockville's Conlin McCabe came just short of medaling in the Men's coxless pair rowing.
-
Man retrieved from Confederation Basin in serious conditionFrontenac Paramedics say they retrieved a male from the Confederation Basin in Kingston this morning.
-
Bishop-Nriagu, Kelly to compete in 800-metre heats in Tokyo tonightThe Ottawa Valley will be looking at the Women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo tonight.