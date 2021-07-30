iHeartRadio
Groundbreaking ceremony at Prescott arena site Friday

Rec-Centre

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena in Prescott is taking place today. 

Shovels will go into the ground at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the corner of Churchill Rd. and Sophia St.

The Town of Prescott recently awarded a $17.3 million contract for the construction of the new Alaine Chartrand arena. 

