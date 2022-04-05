Groundbreaking ceremony for Kingston West Catholic Elementary School set for Wednesday

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has announced it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The ceremony for the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School will take place at 386 Holden St.

ALCDSB received approval to award the tender for the construction of the new school back in December 2021.

Both streams, English and French, will be offered at the school.

The new school will include the following:

481 elementary student spaces.

4 new childcare rooms, providing 73 new licensed childcare spaces.

3 new EarlyON Child and Family Centre rooms.

"This new build will provide many new and exciting opportunities for elementary students in the Kingston West region. Enhancing our French Immersion programming within the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is a priority in our Multi Year Strategic Plan and aligns with our mission to build faith-filled communities where each member is loved, inspired, and successful" said David DeSantis, Director of Education, in a press release.

"I am excited to be here today to see these plans come to fruition. These new opportunities, in a state-of-the-art facility will allow our students to reach their full potential through faith and service"

The Kindergarten to Grade 8 school is located in the Woodhaven sub-division.

The $20.9 million project has a targeted completion date of September 2023.