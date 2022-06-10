Guided tours of Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begins today

Guided tours of the Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begin today.

The tour includes a collection of mayoral portraits in North America, with 61 portraits dating back to the 1840s.

It also includes visits to the 1840's jail cells, inside City Hall's clock tower, memorial hall, and more.

The free guided tours run from Monday to Saturday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The tours last about 45 minutes.