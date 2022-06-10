Guided tours of Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begins today
Guided tours of the Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begin today.
The tour includes a collection of mayoral portraits in North America, with 61 portraits dating back to the 1840s.
It also includes visits to the 1840's jail cells, inside City Hall's clock tower, memorial hall, and more.
The free guided tours run from Monday to Saturday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.
The tours last about 45 minutes.
82 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Brockville General Hospital continuing mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Brockville General Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
KHSC maintaining mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at all facilities under the Kingston Health Sciences Centre after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Pembroke Regional Hospital maintaining mandatory mask policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Pembroke Regional Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
More public education needed on intimate partner violence, Borutski inquest hearsAn expert on research into violence against women is telling a coroner's inquest there needs to be more education on intimate partner violence in Ontario.
Darryl Sittler announced for 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentThe YMCA of Eastern Ontario and United Way Leeds & Grenville have announced that NHL legend Darryl Sittler will be a part of the 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
Kingston Police looking to locate two stolen guitarsKingston Police are asking for the public's help locating two guitars that were stolen during a break and enter back in December 2021.
Summer Company program launches in BrockvilleThe Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has launched its annual Summer Company program.