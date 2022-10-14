H.R Frink Fall Festival is celebrates 50 years of outdoor education

Visit the HR Frink Centre Sunday, October 23rd for a Frink Fall Festival in celebration of 50 years of outdoor education. This outdoor family event, organized by Quinte Conservation, will feature a variety of nature-based activities and crafts. Guests are invited to bring an instrument and join in a music circle, participate in a guided wetland walk with birdwatching and netting at the wetland boardwalk, and hear from Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre at their education station. Visit the campfire to reminisce with long-time Frink volunteers and guests who helped establish and run the outdoor centre.

Maya Navrot, Outreach and Stewardship Coordinator says, "We are very excited to be celebrating 50 years of nature-based outdoor learning at the Frink Centre. For so many individuals, this place holds an abundance of memories. Many adult visitors share with us experiences of when they were children visiting the Centre - and today, they are visiting with their children. The Frink Centre has been instrumental in connecting our youth with nature while creating lifelong memories that carry with so many today."

"We truly value the partnership with Quinte Conservation and the opportunities for learning at the Frink Centre," said Katherine MacIver, Director of Education at the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board. "Thousands of students of Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board have visited the centre since it opened in 1972. Students have participated in environmental and experiential activities while immersed in the outdoors. Many students will have fond memories of their learning about habitats and ecosystems, compass and map reading, and making hundreds of gallons of maple syrup."

Admission is $5 per adult and free for children under 14. Parking is free for this event. Proceeds raised through admission and donations during this event will support the rebuild of the Hi-Lo Bridge, which has an estimated construction cost of $50,000. Individuals who wish to donate online to support this project can do so at QuinteConservation.ca.

Navrot adds, "This is a big year for Quinte Conservation! We just celebrated the 75th anniversary of our organization and now it’s time to celebrate and honour an incredible 50 years at the H.R. Frink Centre, which wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and support from an amazing group of Frink volunteers, our local school boards, and many staff, community members and supporting organizations and funders throughout the last 50 years."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray