Habitat for Humanity home dedication on Rose Abbey Drive

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone, along with donors and community support, will welcome the La Rocque and Johnson families as the newest homeowners to the Rose Abbey neighbourhood.

In partnership with the City of Kingston, the project will provide four families with the opportunity to purchase their first home.

On the site of the former water tower, the city provided land for Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing. Despite delays due to the pandemic, the construction team led numerous corporate teams, community members, and families in building the new units.

The celebration will mark the completion of the 24th and 25th homes that Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone has built in the area.

The remaining two units will be dedicated in early 2023.

The Home Dedication Ceremony takes place at 1:00 p.m. at 84-90 Rose Abbey Drive in Kingston, Ontario.

