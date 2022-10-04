Habitat for Humanity Kingston’s outdoor Holiday Market

On Saturday, November 5th and Sunday, November 6th Habitat will host talented local vendors at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 607 Gardiners Road in Kingston. The outdoor holiday market is a one-stop-shop for fantastic home-crafted goods made by local artisans.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, you can kick-start your holiday shopping, while at the same time supporting local businesses. As a whole, funds will also help to move the needle forward in building more affordable housing in the Kingston community.

In partnering with Habitat Kingston the vendors at the market will have the opportunity to showcase their passion for supporting the Kingston community in a different light. As all of the proceeds will go towards Habitat’s homebuilding program.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray