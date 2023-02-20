Handgun seized in high risk takedown on Highway 416

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver and two passengers with possession of a handgun and illegal drugs following a high-risk takedown. Police say that they received the traffic complaint on February 16th, 2023 shortly after 12:45 p.m. saying that a driver was brandishing a prohibited weapon out of the window.

Following the complaint, officers executed the takedown on the vehicle on Highway 416 just before Hands Road in the Edwardsburg-Cardinal Township. Police say that the following investigation led to the seizure of multiple items, including suspected cocaine, purple Fentanyl and a 9mm handgun.

As a result of the incident, officers arrested and charged a 23-year-old male from Kitchener. He was charged with the following offences:

- Pointing a Firearm

- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Possession of a Firearm knowing serial had been tampered with

- Assault with a weapon - two counts

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, - Opioid other

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

The other two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman and 16-year-old male, also both from Kitchener are facing the following charges:

- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

- Occupant of vehicle knowing there was a firearm

- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Knowledge of unauthorized firearm

- Possession of a Firearm knowing serial had been tampered with

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, - Opioid other CDSA 5(2)

OPP says that the adult accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. While the youth was released with a court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray