Harassment and dangerous driving charges after driver fails to stop for traffic signals

Brockville Police have arrested a man for harassment and dangerous driving.

Police say they received several traffic complaints on Sunday of a red Dodge SUV driving at a high speed and failing to stop for traffic signals.

Officers say the initial complainant described the behaviour as "trying to run me off the road".

Concerned for her safety, the complainent attended the station and advised officers that the driver was an ex-boyfriend.

Police say the vehicle was eventually located on King St. West at St. Lawrence Park.

The man was released with a future court date.