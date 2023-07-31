iHeartRadio
Harassment charges laid after OPP find tracking device in vehicle


OPP

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in a concerning criminal harassment investigation. 

Police explain that on July 16th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m. officers responded to a residence in Trenton for a report of an Air Tag that was being used to track an individual. OPP say officers were able to eventually locate the device that was found in a hard-to-reach area. The device was removed and police officially began the investigation.

Then, on July 27th, 2023 OPP located a 19-year-old from Quinte West, who was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Criminal harassment - repeatedly following
- Criminal harassment - beset and watch the complainant

OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville at a later date. The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12