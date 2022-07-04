The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is introducing a positive ticketing program, intended to recognize youth for the good behaviours they display.

On March 29, a media conference was held to introduce the program, where if an officer notices a youth (16 years or younger) doing random acts of kindness or positive behaviour, they can issue a Positive Ticket.

The Positive Ticket will recognize the youth for outstanding acts or behaviours. The officers will give a $5.00 gift card to a local restaurant, directly to the recipient of the positive ticket.

A person may receive a ticket for any number of behaviours, including: