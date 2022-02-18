iHeartRadio
Health care team at PRH receive Worker Clogs from 4th Avenue Imports

Clogs

The Pembroke Regional Hospital received a very special donation for members of their health care team. 

4th Avenue Imports donated 50 pairs of "Joybees" Worker Clogs valued at over $3,000 in appreciation for the staff. 

Recipients of the shoes were selected though a draw. 

PRH thanked 4th Avenue Imports for their generosity and to the PRH Auxilliary for helping coordinating the donation through their Sunshine Gift Shop. 

