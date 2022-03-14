Health care workers protesting Bill 124 outside MPP's office Monday

In a bid to repeal Bill 124, Brockville health and long term care workers are protesting outside area MPP Steve Clark's office Monday afternoon.

Bill 124 is a wage supression legislation, which negatively impacts health care professionals by limiting the wage increases to a maximum of 1% within the span of 3 years.

At the rally, health care sector workers will ask Clark to say yes to repealing Bill 124, and "stand with them, not against them." While front-line hospital and long-term care workers were overwhelmed caring for Ontario’s sick over two years of difficult COVID-19 pandemic work, PC MPP’s like Clark have defended their government’s wage cap, which was introduced late 2019, pre-pandemic.

Dave Verch, a registered practical nurse and Eastern Ontario Vice-President of the Canadian Union of Public Employees' Ontario Council of Hospital Union, says, "the Ford government’s wage cap devalues and disrespects a largely female workforce that has made huge personal sacrifices. It cuts our real wages and leaves us with no ability to bargain badly needed mental supports after the trauma of caring for patients and residents through the pandemic." He adds, "we think most Ontarians are on the side of health care workers. We are asking ‘MPP Clark to stand with us in calling for this bill to be repealed.”

Since March 1, 1,600 health care workers have contracted COVID-19 at work, one of the highest rates of infection during the pandemic. CUPE-OCHU believes this would not be happening if health care workers were adequately protected and is bargaining along with SEIU Healthcare for increased access to N95 masks.

The news release says. "CUPE in Ontario represents nearly 90,000 health care workers. 90% of RPNs and personal support workers (PSWs) working in the health system are women. 65% of the people who clean and disinfect our hospitals and 75% of respiratory therapists are women. Almost all the ward clerks and other administrative workers are female."

“At the root of it, Bill 124 is sexist and discriminatory legislation. It doesn’t cover any other emergency personnel, like paramedics, police, and fire - which tend to be male dominated. It must go or many more nurses, PSWs and other staff will leave their jobs at hospitals and long-term care homes which are already struggling with staff shortages,” says Verch.

The protest will take place March 14 at 2 p.m., and will be the first in a series of health care worker protests planned at progressive conservative MPP's offices over the next few weeks across Ontario.