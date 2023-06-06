Health risk from outdoor air quality in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark Region

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for much of Eastern Ontario including the Counties of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Elevated levels of air pollution are expected due to smoke from forest fires burning in Ontario and Quebec.

The Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark says poor air quality will continue at least into Tuesday. Local residents are advised to check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for the closest air quality monitoring station (Kingston, Ottawa, and Cornwall) to see what the current outdoor air quality is. The AQHI can change quickly so people are urged to check it regularly.

Forest fire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations. People with lung disease (such as asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) or heart disease, older adults, pregnant people, infants and young children, and people who work or exercise outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing negative health effects caused by forest fire smoke. Avoid forest fire smoke by doing the following:

- Limit outdoor activities. Consider wearing a respiratory mask (N95, KN95) when outdoors.

- Stay cool and drink lots of water.

- Check-in on others who may be more vulnerable.

- Prevent outdoor air from getting into your home by keeping windows closed, installing air filters, and limiting the use of exhaust fans.

- Avoid sources of indoor air pollution including smoking, burning incense, vacuuming, and using wood stoves.

- For those with lung or heart disease, ensure that they have medication to manage symptoms.

For specific air quality-related questions call 1-800-660-5853 or 613-345-5685. Those interested can also connect with the local health unit on Facebook, Twitter @LGLHealthUnit or Instagram @lglhealthunit.z for important public health updates.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray