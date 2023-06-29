Health Unit distributing RAT tests as COVID-19 coverage declines

With the lower rates of COVID-19, high vaccination rates, and demand for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) consistently decreasing, the province will be winding down its RAT programs starting June 30th, 2023. All COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be closed as of June 30th as well.



After June 30th, 2023, those at the highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 including high-priority communities will continue to have access to free rapid tests through existing channels.

As of July 4th, RATs will be available through the local Health Unit Offices and service sites during operating hours while provincial supplies last. While the RAT test will be available to the public the Health Unit reminds anyone with symptoms to isolate. When symptoms improve or resolve a person should wear a mask for the 10 days following symptoms onset when out in public. Staying home when sick, getting vaccinated when eligible and washing your hands or covering a cough or sneeze are still recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including COVID 19 even during the summer.

Resources for testing at home using RATs are available on the ministry's website at: https://www.ontario.ca/page/rapid-testing-home-use

Individuals looking for a RAT test for eligibility for Paxlovid can do a test at home. Residents are also encouraged to reach out to a healthcare provider or pharmacy for assistance.

For information about COVID-19 symptoms, visit: ontario.ca/health811

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit website or call their vaccine booking line at 1-844-369-1234.

