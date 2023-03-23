Health Unit gives tips for clean well water and preventing localized flooding

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit celebrated World Water Day on March 22, 2023. They say that Ontario residents are fortunate to have an abundance of drinking water; however, no one can take for granted that all drinking water sources are safe. Local municipal partners take good care of municipal drinking water systems, however, if drinking water comes from a private well, it's up to the drinker to protect and test the water supply.

The Health Unit says Spring is a good time to have well water tested for bacteria. Explaining that runoff from heavy rain and snow melting may affect the safety of drinking water. Bacteria in well water may not affect the taste or smell of water. Testing well water is the only way to know for sure if the drinking water is safe to consume or if it is contaminated with bacteria and requires some actions to protect the health of the drinker. The Health Unit recommends testing well water at least three times a year, or after any weather events such as flooding that may affect the safety of the drinking water.

Thawing of snow and ice combined with spring rains may cause localized flooding on some properties. Flood water and water ponding around wells can affect the safety of drinking water. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit are advising those whose wells are directly affected by these conditions to boiling their water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking the water, or use an alternate safe source until water is tested and confirmed that it is safe to drink.

The Health Unit offers a few tips to keep in mind if a property is prone to flooding:

- Monitor weather and take warnings seriously.

- Monitor local conservation authority website and alerts for localized flooding risks.

- Ensure drainage ditches, etc. around the home are clear and can function during periods of heavy rain.

- Label the shut-off valves and the direction to turn off the gas, water, power, etc.

- Move items likely to be affected by a flood water to higher areas where possible.

- Ensure chemicals, cleaners; gas cans, etc. are stored in such a manner as not to contaminate flood water.

- Ensure there is a supply of fuel for generators and pumps in the event of power outage.

- Have an emergency kit stocked; be sure to include important documents, cash, safe drinking water, food and medication.

If a septic system has been affected by flood water, limit water usage by taking quick showers rather than baths, avoid using the dishwasher, garbage disposal and washing machine and flush the toilets only when necessary. Ensure a basement sump pump is not going into the septic system.

Finally, the Health Unit says to not pump out a septic tank when the soil around the tank or the leaching bed is still saturated with water. High groundwater levels may cause an empty septic tank to float and break out of the ground, and damage the tank and connecting plumbing. Properly maintaining a sewage system can help prevent groundwater contamination and keep well water safe for drinking. With regular care and maintenance, a properly installed sewage system should provide many years of service.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray