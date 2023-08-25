Health Unit gives tips to avoid mosquito-borne viruses while enjoying the outdoors

The local Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is letting residents know that they can still enjoy the outdoors for the rest of the summer and into the fall by taking a few steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the viruses they spread.

The Health Unit explains that mosquito-borne viruses such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. For most people, the risk of illness is low. In a release, officials explain that for West Nile Virus, 4 out of 5 people infected do not show any symptoms at all when infected. However, for some (elderly or immune-compromised), there is a higher risk of severe illness if they are infected. The Health Unit recommends that people take the necessary precautions to protectt hemselves from mosquito bites.

The Health Unit offers the following measures that can help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses:

- Apply insect repellents sparingly to exposed skin. Effective repellents contain DEET or Icaridin.

- Wear light-coloured clothing, long pants and long sleeves, as well as shoes and socks.

- Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn.

- Reduce mosquito breeding grounds around your home by eliminating standing water.

- Use fine mesh netting on the top of rain barrels

- Use netting on strollers to protect small babies from insect bites.

- Repair or replace damaged screens in, windows, doors and vents.

- Consult health care providers if feeling unwell after being bitten by mosquitoes.

More information regarding this disease and its symptoms can be found on the Insect Bites and Diseases section of the Health Unit's website, or call 1-800-660-5853. You can also follow @LGLHealthUnit on their social media accounts.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray