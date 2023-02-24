Health Unit gives tips to reduce spread of Norovirus

The Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Thousand Islands says that many health jurisdictions across Canada, including Ontario, are reporting increases in Norovirus and similar gastrointestinal illnesses back to pre-pandemic levels. They explain that this increase is thought to be largely in part to the significant lessening of restrictions and precautions which were put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions and precautions were also effective in preventing common seasonal illnesses such as Norovirus. While Norovirus cases are not reported individually in Ontario, the Health Unit says they have investigated several outbreaks in daycare centres and retirements homes where Norovirus was identified or highly suspected as the cause.

In response to this increase, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are reminding residents to be cautious and to limit the spread of gastro-intestinal illnesses:

- Wash your hands frequently to prevent getting ill

- If you are ill, stay home and remain there until you've been symptom-free for 48 hours

The Health Unit explains that the virus is a major cause of gastroenteritis (commonly referred to as "stomach flu") in children and adults and can cause outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, daycare centres and food premises. The symptoms of Norovirus illness usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and some stomach cramping.

People get infected by Noroviruses by the following methods:

- Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with Norovirus

- Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with Norovirus, and then placing their hand in their mouth

- Having direct contact with another person who is infected and showing symptoms

For more information on norovirus, contact the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit at 1-800-660-5853 or check out the factsheet on Norovirus in the reportable diseases toolkit on their website. More information can also be found at LGLhealthunit on Facebook, Twitter and lglhealthunit.z on Instagram.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray