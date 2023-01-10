Health Unit offers in-person Food Handler Certification Courses

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says they are resuming in-person food handler certification courses in the Brockville and Smiths Falls offices. Registration is open to operators and employees of food premises and those seeking employment in the food industry.

Organizers also encourage those with home-based food businesses to take the course. As all food service premises are required to have at least one certified food handler on site at all times of operation.

The food industry provides jobs for many local residents and the Health Unit supports safe, locally produced food by offering relevant food safety training for our local food businesses. Organizers say they are pleased to be able to start offering courses in person again and to offer another option for online learning.

Courses are $50; participants will receive a package of course materials and upon achieving a minimum of 70% on the post course exam, will receive a wallet sized certified food handler certificate. This credential is accepted by all health units in Ontario and is valid for five years.

Registration is limited to 20 people per class so distancing can be offered in the classroom. Call the Health Unit at 1-800-660-5853 or email protection@healthunit.org to register for one of the courses.

Courses at 458 Laurier Blvd. in Brockville will be taking place on January 25th and March 22nd. While courses at 25 Johnston Street in Smith Falls are taking place on February 22nd and April 26th.

Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. and Courses run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. including the exam and with a half hour for lunch.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray