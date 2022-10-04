Health Unit plants trees in recognition of leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

The Board of Health along with the staff of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit say they are in a time of transition from changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and new leadership in the Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer position.

In recognition of the leadership of Dr. Paula Stewart, retired Medical Officer of Health, for promoting and protecting the health of the people of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Health members and staff collected donations toward the planting of trees in the communities they serve.

Board member, Jeff Earle, has graciously provided two of the trees and has planted one at the front of the Health Unit's Smiths Falls Office at 25 Johnson St. and the other in the soccer field across from the Health Unit's Brockville Office at 458 Laurier Blvd. The Board also purchased plaques that have been placed in front of the trees. Health Unit staff also contributed to a Weeping Beech tree that was planted by the north entrance of the Brockville Office building.

"The Board of Health commends Dr. Stewart for her leadership and commitment to the people of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Board of Health Chair, Doug Malanka. "The entire staff must also be acknowledged for their dedication and expertise that was and continues to be a tremendous asset in the fight against COVID-19."

The Health Unit has also produced a COVID-19 themed Community Report which outlines the performance and finances of the agency over the past few years, as well as highlights of the pandemic work provided through staff accounts of their experiences. This report is available on the Health Unit website.

"With 75 years already in our history, we look forward to many more years of service to our communities," added Malanka.

The Health Unit concludes by saying they are looking forward to what lies ahead and celebrate these trees as symbols of growth and stability as the agency starts a new chapter.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray