Health Units give tips to quit during National Non-Smoking Week

Experts from the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says that quitting smoking or vaping can be one of the most difficult things to do. Saying that each time a smoker tries to quit, they increase the chances of being smoke-free for good, no matter how many failed attempts. The Health Unit adds that preparation and planning can increase the chances of a successful quit attempt.

The Health Unit provides tips to help smokers prepare to quit:

- Think about how you want to quit, cold turkey, Nicotine Replacement Therapy, prescription medications.

- Make a list of all the reasons why you want to quit

- Monitor your smoking and find out what your triggers are

- Find healthier substitutes for smoking

- Change your environment and routine

- Talk with someone - tell others you are trying to quit

- Set a quit date

- If your attempt wasn't successful use the experience as an opportunity to reflect on what happened and why

Once the decision to quit has been made, there are various strategies and tools available to help. The Health Unit provides resources:

- Consultation and support over the phone at 1-800-660-5853 or online at healthunit.org

- Stop smoking medications can help to control cravings and nicotine withdrawal.

- Visit QUASH to make a quit plan that's right for you.

- In-person help is now available from the Health Unit - contact for an appointment

Another quitting strategy is to try vaping instead of smoking. While quitting altogether is better, the Health Unit says they recognize reducing your consumption may be an option for some people. Here are some additional tips if a smoker thinks switching or reducing is the best option:

- Switch completely to vaping

- Choose low nicotine content products

- Reduce use & manage cravings

- Consider an approved quit product like nicotine patches or gum

- If you don't smoke, don't start vaping

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray