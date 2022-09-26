Health Units to provide weekly COVID-19 updates



Starting Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Units will be updated weekly on Tuesday by noon.

The change in reporting frequency will still allow people to use our local data about COVID-19 cases while allowing Public Health to shift resources to other public health programs and services.

It is also aligned with weekly reporting from the province and other neighboring health units.

The Health Unit says It remains important to remember that as of December 31, 2021 testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. As a result, the community dashboard now only reports high-risk cases and is an underrepresentation of COVID-19 activity in the community.

The data in this dashboard does not reflect the risk of COVID-19 in the community, saying a personal assessment of risk needs to be taken by each person before a large gathering.

The health unit says they will continue to notify the public of any significant changes regarding the virus prevalence and risk.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink