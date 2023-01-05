Hear from Canadian bestselling author Sonya Singh with KFPL's 'Bookmarks'

Sonya Singh is a rising star in the literary world, a former entertainment reporter turned PR expert turned popular author. Her rom-com novel "Sari, Not Sari" was an instant bestseller. The book explores the

challenges of relationships, connecting with South Asian heritage and how to balance the two in broader North American culture.

Those interested can learn about what inspires Singh’s creativity at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library and Queen’s University Library’s first author talk of the year. Singh, who also wrote "The Breakup Expert," will share her story online via Zoom on January 16th from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

"It will be delightful to have Sonya with us," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Her work highlights our commitments and obligations to loved ones while also trying to manage our intimate

relationships and stumbling along the way."

To register for the event, visit https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7709502 or call 613-549-8888.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray