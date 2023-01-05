Hear from Canadian bestselling author Sonya Singh with KFPL's 'Bookmarks'
Sonya Singh is a rising star in the literary world, a former entertainment reporter turned PR expert turned popular author. Her rom-com novel "Sari, Not Sari" was an instant bestseller. The book explores the
challenges of relationships, connecting with South Asian heritage and how to balance the two in broader North American culture.
Those interested can learn about what inspires Singh’s creativity at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library and Queen’s University Library’s first author talk of the year. Singh, who also wrote "The Breakup Expert," will share her story online via Zoom on January 16th from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
"It will be delightful to have Sonya with us," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Her work highlights our commitments and obligations to loved ones while also trying to manage our intimate
relationships and stumbling along the way."
To register for the event, visit https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7709502 or call 613-549-8888.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Significant Weather Event declared in County of RenfrewWith the warning and advisory issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday morning the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
-
Domestic disturbance call results in charges of assault with a weaponA 56-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation has been charged with assault with a weapon after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
-
Stolen vehicle found unoccupied following Police pursuitBrockville Police Service observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Centennial Road on January 4th, 2023. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Kensington Pkwy. The investigation is ongoing.
-
44-year-old sent to hospital after assault in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal TownshipGrenville County Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal after an assault with a weapon inside a residence on County Road 2 sent a 44-year-old from South Dundas to the hospital.
-
20-year-old driver collides with walk-way pole avoiding animal on the roadNo injuries reported from a single vehicle collision in the area of Rivers Avenue, and King Street East after a young driver swerved to avoid an animal on the road and crashed into a pedestrian walk-way pole.
-
South Frontenac hosts first ever 'Snow Social' community eventThe 'Snow Social' featuring plenty of winter fun takes place at The Point Park and throughout the village of Sydenham. The event is on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
-
Impaired driver charged during RIDE program in Prince Edward County, OntA 32-year-old man from Belleville has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped by Ontario Provincial Police at a RIDE program on Highway 62 in Rossmore.
-
Killaloe OPP gives results from festive RIDE campaignOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe has released an update from the festive RIDE campaign they ran during the holiday season, conducting a total of eighty-eight checks with two drivers arrested and charged.
-
Vehicle theft and drug charges laid following police assist callA 32-year-old from Highlands East faces multiple criminal charges following a police assistance call for service on December 24th, 2022.